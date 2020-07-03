PS5 is hoarding Indie: all new independent games announced for the console!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Rather surprisingly and with a communication entrusted to the pages of the Official PlayStation Blog, Shuhei Yoshida announced the PlayStation Indies initiative.

The program aims to offer itself as a privileged showcase for the presentation of independent productions intended to land on Sony consoles. Following the communication, a series of new announcements quickly followed, some of which related to completely unreleased titles, others a porting for PlayStation hardware of games already known to the public.

As for the first category, we can for example mention the publication of the first trailer of Worms Rumble, the new chapter of the famous Worms series. The title, which will introduce a real-time combat system and even a battle royale mode, will arrive by the end of the year on PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The second group includes the announcement of a PS4 and PS5 version of Haven. To offer you a complete overview of indie coming to PlayStation 5, Everyeye editorial staff has created a video specially dedicated, in which we summarize the main features of each production announced by the Sony team during the day of Wednesday 2 July.

Find the movie directly at the beginning of this news and on the Everyeye YouTube channel: we wish you a good vision!