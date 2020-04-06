PS5 is better than Xbox Series X in terms of encryption according to Crytek

Share it:

The creators of the first Far Cry and the Crysis saga are clear: not everything is muscle when it comes to providing something interesting on a console. Also on a technical level. In fact, Crytek claims that, at least in terms of coding, PS5 it is better than Xbox Series X. Or in other words, they consider that it is easier to program with it, which makes it more accessible for developers.

Statements that come from the company's rendering engineer, Ali Salehi, and which also provide other interesting data from both consoles. Here we tell you all the details of the interview that the developer has given in the Persian medium Vigiato and whose translation has taken place in ResetEra. Something important considering that it has subsequently been deleted from the original site.

The fact is that according to Salehi, the PS5 is a console with which it is much easier to code and develop compared to Xbox Series X. And to explain it, he cites multiple reasons. For example, the fact that Xbox Series X, like its predecessor, splits RAM in two, and they both have different bandwidths, which will be one of several factors that will create bottlenecks and prevent the console from reaching maximum capacity.

On the other hand, Salehi has also commented that the variable clock speed of the PS5 will offer another solution. "logic" compared to your competitor because you can decide what to prioritize based on each situation. Below you can read their statements in this regard.

"What Sony has done is much more logical because it decides whether the graphics card frequency is higher, or whether the CPU frequency is higher at certain times, depending on the processing load. For example, on a loading page , only the CPU is needed and the GPU is not used. Or in a close-up scene of the character's face, the GPU gets involved and the CPU plays a very small role. On the other hand, it is good that the Xbox Series X have good cooling and guarantees to keep the frequency constant. ".

Finally, when asked which console he prefers, Salehi has also been very forceful: "As a programmer, I would say that the PlayStation 5 is much better. For the Xbox, they have to put DirectX and Windows in the console, which are many years old, but for each new console that Sony builds, it also rebuilds the software and APIs of way you want. It is in your interest and in our interest. ".