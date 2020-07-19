PS5: is architecture a middle ground between RDNA1 and RDNA2? – Updated

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The technical specifications of PlayStation 5 have been known for several months now, and it is well established that the GPU will be characterized by an AMD RDNA2 custom architecture.

After the announcement of the specifications, in any case, someone – including Digital Foundry – raised some doubts, assuming only partial support for RDNA 2. Another detail emerged today – strictly not confirmed by Sony, we want to specify it – which adds further pepper to the matter.

A Twitter user, such Blue Nugroho, shared the screenshot taken from a private conversation between another user, a certain Gavin Stevens, and Rosario Leonardi, Principal Graphics Engineer at Sony Computer Entertainment Europe. Apparently Stevens, in an attempt to snatch some information from him, received the following response: "Hi, it's 5 in the morning and I spent the whole night playing Ghost of Tsushima. Tomorrow I will check which detail has been disclosed. I know you are curious, but I am legally bound and I cannot say anything that has not been made public. As you probably know, the architecture of PS5 is a middle ground between RDNA1 and RDNA2, with some unique features. PlayStation 4 Pro was also a strange hybrid between GCN2 and 4 ".

In light of this, Blue Nugroho attributes the Tempest Engine and Workload Distributor to the RDNA 2 architecture, while the Workgroup Processor (WGP) and the Geometry Engine to RDNA 1. Obviously, we recommend that you take this information with the pliers and not give them for certain. For absolute security we will necessarily have to wait for a statement from Sony or a thorough technical examination, which probably won't be done before the console launch.

Update 13:15 – When asked about the matter, the engineer said he could only confirm that he had played Ghost of Tsushima until 5 in the morning, and that it is very nice.