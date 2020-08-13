PS5 is already in production, soon the first photos of the console?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few minutes after the appearance of numerous photos of the DualSense, accompanied by a series of details and impressions, the author of these shots also provided information on the production of PlayStation 5.

In fact, among the questions asked to the user, we also find those who asked for photos of the console, which received a very interesting answer:

"From what I understand, Foxconn is currently assembling the consoles and the workers have already seen it. There are no photos at the moment, but Sony will soon be providing the final product to third party teams for consultation."

In short, what has been happening in the last few hours with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X controllers could soon be replicated with the Sony console, whose design can be deepened thanks to a series of photographs that portray every corner.

Speaking of the console, we remind you that in the last few days some interesting details have emerged about Sony's willingness to focus its attention on the PlayStation 5 controller, since haptic feedback and mechanical triggers will play a fundamental role in involving players in next generation titles.