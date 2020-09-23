PS5 is already among us with the virtual 3D model in Augmented Reality

The Virtual Studio artists have tried to intercept the desires of Sony console enthusiasts by recreating a scale model of PS5 that can be freely placed in your favorite gaming station through the AR features of your smartphone.

Without referring to the complete PS5 data sheet presented on the sidelines of the last event, the authors of this three-dimensional model relied on the proportions and comparisons between the PS5 and Xbox Series X entrance ports to reconstruct the appearance, with accurate dimensions of the new Sony flagship console.

To be able to access this model, just download theSketchfab’s free application and use the search engine inside the app to search for the Virtual Studio console by typing “PS5” or “PlayStation 5”: the model in question will appear among the very first results.

The three-dimensional rendering of PS5 can be admired in the application’s “virtual showroom”, with the further possibility of being transposed into Augmented Reality using a QR code to be scanned, provided of course you have a smartphone or tablet capable of reading and accessing this kind of AR functionality.

At this point we just have to remind those who follow us that PlayStation 5 will be released on November 19 in Italy at double the price of 399 e 499 euro, depending on whether the disc player is present or not.