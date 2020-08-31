PS5 is already a trend: DualSense-shaped AirPods are popping up!

Share it:

The managers of the Proto-Cart portal have included in their catalog of cases for AirPods in the shape of DualSense, the Sony nextgen controller that will debut on the market at the end of 2020, coinciding with the release of PlayStation 5.

The latest product of the e-commerce site specialized in the creation and sale of technological gadgets thus tickles the interest of the many enthusiasts who are eagerly awaiting the launch of the next generation Sony console.

The images accompanying the PS5 themed case card for AirPods show the internal compartment of this original case for wireless earphones from Apple and, above all, the design of the external plastic shell that unequivocally refers to the appearance and shapes of the DualSense.

Each case is offered at the promotional price of $ 19.95, but with restrictions and delays in international shipments due to the now known problems related to the Coronavirus emergency. The ProtoCart catalog already includes cases for AirPods that reinterpret the pad di Xbox One e Nintendo Switch, but the appearance of the controller-inspired case of a console that, like PS5, does not yet have an official launch date or even a price (similar to Xbox Series X), gives a good idea of ​​the expectation fed by fans.

According to the insider Dusk Golem, however, there will be a PS5 event in September; pending confirmation from Sony, take a look at this DualSense inspired AirPods case and tell us what you think.