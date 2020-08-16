PS5: in video the old Sony exclusives of which we would like a return

Share it:

From the arrival on the market of the first PlayStation To date there have been many series that have made their debut exclusively on the Sony console, but some of these have no longer had a sequel and have been forgotten as much by developers as by fans.

In our new video, just published on Everyeye's YouTube channel, we try to think about what Sony's old intellectual properties could be, perfect for a hypothetical return to PlayStation 5. Among the numerous series that we mention in the movie we find the inevitable Jak & Dexter, Sly Cooper is Medievil, whose remake may have renewed interest from users by pushing the company to follow in the footsteps of what Activision did with the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy, which will be followed by the fourth chapter.

Before leaving you to the video, we remind you that on our pages you will also find the long article dedicated to the exclusive PlayStation that we would like to review on the next generation Sony console, by Alessandro Bruni.

Speaking of exclusives, did you know that according to some rumors Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales may not be the only exclusive to be part of the PlayStation 5 launch line up?