PS5 in total black: the creation of the Italian Giuseppe 'Snoreyn' Spinelli

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Since the reveal of the official PlayStation 5 design to date, Sony's top management has confirmed only a white version of the next gen console. However, many gamers are clamoring for a black version.

To try to imagine what could be the best design aimed at satisfying this preference of the public, the Dutch portal Let's Go Digital he requested the intervention of the Italian Giuseppe Spinelli. Best known in the gaming world as "Snoreyn", the artist has created an attractive version of PlayStation 5 declined in a look total black. To keep the futuristic design halo we think the console LEDs, which remain on deep blue shades. To accompany it all, a totally black version of the DualSense, the new Sony controller that will replace the DualShock 4.

To observe every detail of the mock up created by Giuseppe Spinelli, you can refer to trailer of presentation that you find at the beginning of this news. In addition, at the bottom you will find some images that immortalize different details of this version of PlayStation 5. Some of these also aim to offer a first approximate comparison between the designs of PS5 and Xbox Series X. What do you think of this version of the next gen console? Would you prefer it in black or do you like the original two-color version?