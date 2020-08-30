PS5 in event in September, update on Silent Hill and RE4: Dusk Golem speaks

Share it:

Known for having correctly anticipated a lot of information related to the development of the latest titles in the Resident Evil saga, the insider Dusk Golem offers the public a more than intriguing batch of indiscretions.

From the pages of his Twitter account, the user has posted a concise but dense twitter, in which he writes that:

Resident Evil 8 “most likely it will be great”;

“most likely it will be great”; Resident Evil 4 (the reference is to a possible, but never confirmed remake) would be in a situation at the moment “a little worrying“;

(the reference is to a possible, but never confirmed remake) would be in a situation at the moment “a little worrying“; The rumored Silent Hill for PlayStation 5 is still in development;

But that’s not all: on the next gen front, Dusk Golem seems to suggest further upcoming news. In fact, the insider reports a event dedicated to PlayStation 5 in “first half of September“. The indication is generic and there is no reference to a precise date of the next month.

Given the background of the Insider, the details shared by the latter are evidently particularly intriguing, but it is good to remember that it is in any case unconfirmed information, which could therefore prove to be wholly or partly incorrect. At the moment, there are also no official details on a possible arrival of PlayStation 5 in November: the launch date and price of the console have not in fact been announced yet.