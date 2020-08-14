PS5, in addition to graphics: all the news on DualSense on video!

Share it:

As is well known, the debut of PlayStation 5 will be accompanied by the debut of a new type of controller, which will collect the legacy of the DualShock line, currently represented by the PS4 pad.

We are obviously talking about the DualSense, around which the curiosity of the public grows, which has not yet had the opportunity to test it firsthand. This is probably an essential requirement to fully understand the innovations introduced by the Sony teams on hardware, especially in terms of implementing a haptic feedback and support a adaptive triggers.

It is therefore easy to understand the attention that some images that have recently emerged online have received: we are in fact talking about alleged shots depicting the DualSense, accompanied by impressions of a user who reports that he is employed in a company that is testing the product. Even more interesting are the statements made by the Immersion CEO, a company that supported Sony in creating the technology used for Aptico feedback.

To summarize all the major new information on the PlayStation 5 controller, the Everyeye editorial team has therefore created a video dedicated, which you can find directly at the opening of this news or on the Everyeye YouTube Channel: enjoy! At the moment, we remind you, there is still no official information on what the price of PlayStation 5 and the release date of the console will be, while the PS5 advertising campaign has landed in the Champions League.