PS5: Hyper-fast SSD will make the concept of levels obsolete for the creators of Returnal

Based on the incredible speed and nextgen capabilities of the PS5 SSD, the authors of Housemarque believe that the division of video games into levels is a concept destined to become obsolete in the future, thanks to the ever higher capacities offered by the new solid state memory. .

To be passionate about the subject is Ari Arnbjörnsson, the lead developer of the Finnish software house that is shaping the Returnal sci-fi project exclusively on PS5. According to the representative of Housemarque, in fact, “In a more advanced phase of the next generation of consoles, I expect to see games that will be able to exploit SSDs in a less obvious way, this is the thing that excites me most of the future”.

According to Arnbjörnsson, in fact, the prospects offered by PlayStation 5 and the new platforms they will adopt More and more performing SSDs will be such as to mark a deep furrow with thecurrent generation of video games: “What does it mean for developers to have access to a system that allows you to load your game data to disk so quickly? Will we still need to rely on the concept of tiering to create nextgen games? The possibilities offered by this technology are exciting and excite me both as a developer and as a player “.

To find out more about this title, we invite you to read our preview of Returnal, the exclusive PS5 from the authors of Resogun and the most recent Alienation.