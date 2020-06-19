PS5: how big is it? The rendering diffused on the web is not very precise – Updated

Share it:

At the moment Sony has not officially communicated the size of PlayStation 5 however many have tried to process them coming to the conclusion that the console will be ideally high just under 40 centimeters while the width is still to be clarified.

A new render now allows for have clearer ideas on the size of PlayStation 5, the author of the image did not provide information of any kind, simply comparing PS5 with Nintendo Switch Lite and Xbox One X, positioning both home consoles vertically.

The glance is certainly important, however it is good to clarify how it is not official images and it is therefore difficult to establish with certainty whether the proportions are actually correct or not. Yesterday the first image leaked showing PS5 and PS5 Digital both horizontally for the first time, the effect is certainly very different and in the official assets the dimensions appear more contained than the render proposed below.

Besides, fan made work takes into consideration only the standard model with Blu-Ray player while the Digital Edition has a more "designwillowy"which makes the console less impressive, even in this case, however, dimensions and weight are all to be clarified

Update – It seems that the first version of the render was not too precise and indeed perhaps made specifically to make PlayStation 5 seem too big if compared to Xbox One X. On the left you will find a comparison between the original image and a more accurate render that can give us a dimension perhaps more realistic than the size of the Sony console.