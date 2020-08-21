PS5: here is the extended version of the first world TV commercial! Sony promises news soon

Share it:

After the leak of the PS5 teaser trailer, Sony reps release the extended version of the world’s first PlayStation 5 TV spot and promise to reveal more information about the nextgen console soon.

Presenting this new video that opens a window on the next generation of PlayStation platforms, the vice president of global marketing of SIE Mary Yee explains that the commercial in question offers a representation of PS5 functionality through the eyes of a girl e his movements.

As we can see in the video that stands out at the beginning of the article, the girl walks on the surface of a frozen lake and feels the slabs breaking under her feet before being surprised by appearance of a kraken that emerges from the depths of the water mirror: the spectacular scene proposed by Sony thus tries to recreate the sensation offered by the feedback aptico of the DualSense for PS5.

Of particular impact, in the TV commercial of PlayStation 5, is also the “sound metaphor” used to return the emotions of the Tempest 3D AudioTech of the nextgen console. From the pages of the PlayStation Blog, Yee further explains that “We will have more to share in the coming weeks. Keep your eyes open”. Waiting to receive more information from Sony, we leave you to the video above and, if you missed it, to our in-depth analysis on the technical specifications compared to PS5 and Xbox Series X.