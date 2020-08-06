PS5: HD camera and Pulse 3D headphones, Sony reveals the advanced features

Share it:

In addition to 360-degree videos on DualSense and PS5 accessories, Sony's latest update to PlayStation.com reveals some interesting details about the functionality of the HD Camera and Pulse 3D headphones.

The card dedicated to HD camera, for example, reports some of the functions accessible through this device and specifies how it is capable of "access the integrated background removal tools of PlayStation 5. Thanks to the HD Camera you can transmit in Picture-in-Picture mode, with the additional possibility to cut the background or eliminate it completely with a green screen to make you the protagonist of your content".

The recordings made by the PS5 HD Camera will be in 1080p and will take place through the use of "a double wide-angle lens. Quickly create a recording or broadcast with the Create button on the DualSense controller".

No less interesting are the information pitted by Sony for the PS5 Pulse 3D wireless headphones, with the confirmation of the presence of a "Integrated and strategically positioned dual microphone for extraordinarily clear and optimized voice acquisition by noise canceling technology. Thanks to the Adapter you can enjoy up to 12 hours of play wirelessly thanks to the built-in rechargeable battery". Furthermore, according to Sony, buyers of the Pulse 3D headphones will be guaranteed the full compatibility with PS4, Windows PC is MacOS. The arrival on the market of these devices should take place in late 2020 coinciding with the release of PS5, to a price which has yet to be defined.