PS5: Geoff Keighley shows DualSense on video, new info tomorrow

Like a lightning bolt, a new movie of Geoff Keighley which officially shows the DualSense, the innovative controller of PlayStation 5, promising more information over the next few hours.

In the movie in question we can see the hands of the now famous journalist and video game organizer holding the controller off, promising the first hand on tomorrow, 17 July 2020, at 18:00 Italian time. This means that less than 24 hours are left to discover all the secrets of the Sony next-generation console controller, which will integrate various features never seen before on PlayStation such as mechanical triggers and haptic feedback. Among the other features we also find a front LED, the integrated microphone and a USB Type-C port for charging the battery, as always integrated.

Waiting to discover new information on the Sony peripheral, which may still reserve some surprises, we remind you that in the last few hours the way the DualSense will be used in GodFall has been revealed, the particular action with a strong cooperative component branded Gearbox. Also very interesting are the statements of the Bugsnax team on the haptic feedback of DualSense.

