PS5: GameStopZing opens pre-orders for the new Sony console

The pre-orders of PlayStation 5 open today also in Europe at some selected retailers, among these we also find GameStopZing, the site of the chain was in fact updated with all PS5 related products.

CAUTION: GameStopZing invites you not to book the console online if you have pre-emptioned in recent months, in this case the advice is to go to the nearest point of sale so as to manage all aspects related to the purchase and finalization of the pre-order together with the staff.

PS5 will be available from November 19 in Europe, GameStopZing however, it cannot guarantee delivery by Christmas, as clearly specified on the site: “Stocks for the launch date have run out. Delivery date will not be guaranteed by December 2020.“

GameStop also allows you to pre-order games and accessories for PlayStation 5, including the DualSense Controller for 70.98 euros with delivery scheduled for November 19, peripherals such as the HD camera, the charging base for the joypads and the remote control are not yet available.

Among the first games available in preorder are Riders Republic, Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, RIDE 4, Watch Dogs Legion, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Just Dance 2021 and Fortnite, while other titles such as Resident Evil Village, Demon’s Souls, Returnal, Horizon Forbidden West and Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart cannot be pre-ordered yet.