PS5 games and accessories available for pre-order from GameStopZing

After opening pre-orders of PlayStation 5 and Sony accessories, GameStopZing now allows you to book a series of PS5 games, below is the list of all the titles available for preorder online and in stores.

On the GameStopZing website you can pre-order RIDE 4, Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Demon’s Souls, Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, Watch Dogs Legion, Sackboy A Big Adventure and Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, just to name a few, as well to accessories.

PS5 games from GameStopZing

PS5 Accessories

PS5 pre-orders

The priceless games and accessories cannot yet be pre-ordered online. We remind you that in the case of PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition, pre-orders made from this moment will not have guaranteed delivery by Christmas. GameStopZing invites you not to book the console online if you have pre-emptioned in recent months, in this case the advice is to go to the nearest point of sale so as to manage all aspects related to the purchase and finalization of the pre-order together with the staff.