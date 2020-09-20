PS5 game prices: will Godfall also cost 80 euros at launch?

Yesterday was the news that Godfall has finally entered the Gold phase, and that therefore nothing will stop him from accompanying PlayStation 5 to the launch scheduled for November 12 in the United States of America and November 19 in Europe.

Immediately after the announcement of Counterplay, the well-known chain BestBuy – operating in the USA, Canada and Mexico – officially opened the pre-orders of the Standard and Ascended editions, setting them respectively at $ 69.99 and $ 99.99. What caught our attention was the price of the base version: for Sony Worldwide Studios PS5 exclusives such as Demon’s Souls and Destruction All Stars, those 69.99 dollars turned into 79.99 euros in Europe, so everything suggests that the same will happen for Godfall as well. We await the opening of pre-orders in Italy For confirm.

The increase in the prices of PS5 games compared to those of the current generation seems to be widespread, also because it has not only occurred for the exclusives mentioned above, but also for other third-party games such as Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, in pre-order at € 79.99 at all major retailers.

We take this opportunity to remind you that Godfall will also launch on PC. The Ascended Edition also includes access from day one to Godfall’s first expansion in 2021 and a range of gold-themed digital content, mostly in the form of weapon, armor and shield skins.