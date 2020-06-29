PS5, from PlayStation 5 to Play Stone 5: the bizarre fashion goes crazy on social media

Share it:

Following the reveal of the DualShock 4 successor design, the gaming community did not fail to analyze every detail, design features and functionality of the PlayStation 5 DualSense.

Now, however, the controller has become the protagonist of one at least bizarre trenda, unleashed on social media following a more than ordinary event. As you can see at the bottom of this news, simply a Twitter user of Japanese nationality dedicated himself to a walk on the beach. During the excursion he came across a stone which brought to mind the very DualSense. Made a simple shot, he posted it on Twitter, triggering an at least unexpected reaction.

The community has indeed made theviral image, giving life to a set of photomontages and further research of "convertible" stones in controllers. In the weirdness of the web, the acronym PS5 has quickly transformed from PlayStation 5 to Play Stone 5. A decidedly peculiar trend, but one that seems to have fascinated several video gamers: at the bottom of this news you can view some themed creations made by the public.

And if the minimal and durable design offered by a stone DualSense has not convinced you, don't worry: you can direct your reflections in the direction of the design differences between Ps5 and Xbox Series X, illustrated in a special dedicated by our Marco Mottura.