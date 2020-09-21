PS5 from Aloy to Miles Morales: a fan art celebrates the heroes of nextgen games

After immortalizing the heroes of PS5 games in a fan art, the Twitter user known as OBlackThunderO takes a taste and creates a new image that celebrates the characters of the nextgen titles shown by Sony at the latest Showcase and The Future of event. June gaming.

The Black Monolith enthusiast reconnected to Sony’s latest message with an apology for the chaos of PS5 pre-orders, jokingly replying on social media receive a free PS5 game among those shown to date by the Japanese technology giant as a sort of “compensation” for the inconvenience caused in the reservations of the console.

The fan made composition created by OBlackThunderO is dominated by Aloy, the protagonist of Horizon Zero Dawn and the crossgen sequel Horizon Forbidden West su PS4 e PS5. The Twitter user’s collage also features Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart heroes, Kena Bridge of Spirits, Spider-Man Miles Morales and GodFall. Representing the remake of Demon’s Souls exclusively for PS5 we find the mighty dragon admired in the reveal trailer.

What do you think of this fan made image? Before reading your comments, we refer you to our special on the PlayStation 5 Showcase and remind those who follow us that PS5 will be available from November 19th in the double version with disc reader and Digital Edition.