PS5: Former Microsoft Mike Ybarra praises nextgen memory functionality

I'm not satisfied with the media hype raised by his statements on the next-gen version of Nintendo Switch Lite, the ex-executive of Microsoft, Mike Ybarra, discusses the power of PS5 and the features guaranteed by the hardware of the Sony console, especially as regards the memory management.

In one of his many social appearances to discuss video games with his Twitter followers, Ybarra he explained that "The I / O features of PS5 could surpass those of any current PC. What Sony has shown is in fact, so we will see how things will go. It will be really interesting times".

The reference of the former Microsoft executive in high school input / output functionality of the PlayStation 5 hardware should follow Sony's considerations on the management of the PS5 memory and, in this case, on the speed of data access allowed by theNVMe SSD equipped by the next generation of the Black monolith. Thanks to new hyperfast SSD disk, the future PS5 video games will boast extremely reduced loading times, both in the initial access phases to the open world maps and the levels of the most linear titles and in the streaming management of the textures and graphic elements of the larger gaming areas.

The director of The Last of Us Part 2 gave us a small example stating how the uploads will be a distant memory on PS5. If you want to deepen the topic, we recommend you read this special on the stratospheric speeds of PS5 guaranteed by the new memory controller of the Sony platform.