PS5: for the director of The Last of Us 2, the uploads will be a distant memory

PlayStation 5, just like the competing Xbox Series X, promises to be an extremely powerful console. Waiting to discover in detail all the technical specifications, the undoubtedly most vaunted component is theSSD (Solid State Drive), which promises to reduce in-game uploads to historic lows.

Not only the players, but also the developers have shown on more than one occasion to be incredibly excited at the idea of ​​no longer having to worry about managing uploads. Recently he joined the choir too Kurt Margenau, co-director of The Last of Us Part 2, a title that promises to be one of the absolute protagonists of the next videogame season. The sarcastic answer given to Rami Ismail, another well-known industry personality who was discussing the topic on Twitter, does not reveal any doubts about the thought of the developer of Naughty Dog: "What are the loading screens?". With these words, Margenau hinted that the expectations at the start of the games and between one section and another will be a distant memory in the future titles for PlayStation 5 developed by the Californian dogs.

Of the specifications of the SSD that will be mounted by PlayStation 5 nothing is known yet, but according to some recent rumors they could be provided by Samsung. As for The Last of Us Part 2, we remember that the release date is set for May 29, 2020 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. The title was never announced on PS5, but its future arrival on Sony's next-gen console certainly seems plausible.