PS5: Far Cry 6 covers and other games are also appearing online

The next-gen is getting closer and closer and the first covers of third-party titles are appearing on the net in their PlayStation 5 version. After witnessing the publication of the PS5 box art of Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion, here is a another wave of images.

In fact, pre-orders of some games for the next generation Sony console have been opened on the official store of the Australian retailer JB Hi-Fi and the product sheet shows the PS5 cover. The games available for preorder, and therefore showing the cover, are the following: Far Cry 6, Planet Coaster: Console Edition is Overcooked! All You Can Eat in addition to the aforementioned Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion. At the moment the booking price of these products is quite high but it should not represent the final one, since it is only a placeholder waiting for the publishers to reveal the final price.

Waiting to find out what the covers of other games coming to the console will be like, we remind you that Epic Games has unveiled the Joker in Fortnite bundle, whose announcement contains clues on the possible launch window of Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

