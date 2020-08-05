PS5: Fanatec looks to GT7 and promises full compatibility with PS4 steering wheels and accessories

Share it:

From the pages of the Fanatec forum, the representatives of the famous manufacturer of video game peripherals confirm full compatibility on PlayStation 5 with all the steering wheels and accessories under official PS4 license made in collaboration with Sony.

The communication of the German company specialized in the creation of peripherals for fans of simulation driving games comes after the announcement by Sony of the compatibility of DualShock 4 and PS4 accessories on PS5 (but only for the titles of the current generation).

The top of Fanatec, however, specify that all pedalboards, i racing wheels he accessories of the company that boast the PS4 certification will be compatible with PS5 and the nextgen games of the next console of the Japanese technological giant, although with probable limitations related, for example, to the need to create special updates to allow access to all the functions of the individual peripherals.

In this regard, Fanatec representatives underline how "This is an important decision that we make for our consumers, a choice that makes it possible for you to continue using your valuable equipment for a long time. Microsoft has already made a similar announcement, so all the current products in our console portfolio are future-proof ".

As for compatibility with i nextgen games on PS5 and the need to access it only with a update or with the direct intervention of the developers, it is the Teutonic company itself that suggests specifying that it is "in close contact with Polyphony Digital, so it is very likely that our peripherals such as steering wheels will be fully supported by Gran Turismo 7 from day one". The steering wheels and pedals of Fanatec, therefore, should be compatible from the day of launch of Gran Turismo 7 on PS5.