PS5: fan-made designs between Spider-Man Miles Morales, Dragon Ball and total black

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

According to Sony, the appearance of PlayStation 5 will be very customizable. The declarations of the leaders and designers of the Japanese technological giant have thus prompted many fans to create fan-made designs: here is a selection with the best custom versions of PS5 appeared on the net!

From the inevitable total black reinterpretations to the versions inspired by the PlayStation platforms of the past, the community drew inspiration from the announcement video of the PS5 design to give free rein to its imagination through "thematic" customizations that involve all the sinuous surfaces of which the Sony nextgen console.

Among the most interesting variants, it is really impossible not to mention the PS5 dedicated to Spider-Man Miles Morales including red LEDs in the central part and the Spider-Man symbol placed in relief on the DualSense controller.

Particularly inspired are the fan-made designs of PS5 with the Dragon Ball or Pikachu theme, in addition to the numerous versions that entirely re-imagine the color pattern of the console and the nextgen pad. The same Sony leaders, moreover, confirmed the arrival of PS5 with a personalized appearance, hence the interest aroused by this kind of amateur projects that anticipate the future trend of the console market between custom bundles, special versions and collectible consoles. In the meantime, enjoy our latest special video on PS5 fan made designs and let us know which one you prefer.