PS5 Fake News: the most absurd news on PlayStation 5 in a video

Not a day goes by without the web being assaulted by more or less real and more or less fake news on PlayStation 5: we have collected for you the most absurd in this video.

The spasmodic wait for the launch of the Sony nextgen console, in fact, it is producing an incredible following of indiscretions and leaks from self-styled insiders who depopulate on social networks with more or less in-depth summaries (such as that on all the games of the PS5 presentation in February) and pseudo-revelations however unlikely.

The unusual communication strategy adopted by the Japanese technological giant, on the other hand, seems to provide fertile ground for this kind of "deep gorges" from the easy rumor. In recent months, in fact, we have witnessed the full publication of official news on PS5 and to long periods of media silence broken only occasionally, and without any warning, by unexpected revelations accompanied by river interviews of Sony designers and executives, as in the case of the mid-2019 article in which Mark Cerny unveiled PS5 as Lead System Architect.

A few months after the launch of PS5, and 25 years after the release of the first PlayStation, both fans of the Black Monolith and most of the workers in the sector expected a different attitude and greater openness to the public by the Japanese company, or at least of the denials to the rumors (even for the more unusual and unrealistic) which never came. With this video we then try to take stock of the situation to skim potential leaks from real hoaxes on PlayStation 5 that have circulated on the net in recent times.