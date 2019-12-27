Entertainment

PS5 facilitates development more than any other platform according to Sony

December 27, 2019
Lisa Durant
There is still a year left for the new generation of consoles to poke their heads. But that countdown indicates, precisely, that the promotion of new machines has begun. In the case of Sony and its future Playstation 5, we can say that today new words arrive that should excite players who think of getting hold of it.

Basically because Shuhei Yoshida has ensured that it is the developers themselves who have told them that working with the PS5 hardware allows them to develop more easily than with any other console they have ever tried. The information has come from the latest issue of Dengeki PlayStation, in which Yoshida has been interviewed (us via DualShockers).

In the interview, Shuhei Yoshida explains how PlayStation 3 was, by far, the console with which it was more difficult to develop throughout Sony's history. And, incidentally, it also tells how PlayStation 4 was specifically made to avoid repeating this error. Something that, according to the manager, will improve even more with PS5.

Although very few titles have been announced for PS5, such as Godfall, it is clear that there are many companies that have already started working on their projects for it. Or, at least, to mess with your hardware.

On the other hand, it is also not ruled out that any of these projects have to do with games that already exist in the current generation of consoles, and that also end up having their version for the next one.

Source: DualShockers

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

