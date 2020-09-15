PS5 Event: Marathon September 16 on Twitch from 11am with lots of guests

Here we are! On September 16th Sony will hold a new PS5 showcase announced as a surprise over the weekend and scheduled for Wednesday evening at 22:00 (Italian time), however we want to go further and we plan a marathon on Twitch with over twelve hours of live broadcast!

Wednesday morning at 11:00 we will therefore officially kick off “our” PlayStation 5 event that will lead us to discover in all probability the price and release date of PS5 during the evening. Not only the editorial staff of Everyeye.it will take part in the show but also many guests you already know and have shown to appreciate, such as MikeShowSha, Sabaku, Falconero e Cydonia. New entry, Farenz, guest of our channel for the first time. Below is the complete lineup of the show:

11:00 am – Start of the Playstation Event Marathon

1:30 pm: Ualone

2.30 pm: Dario Moccia

Ore 15:30: Sabaku

16:30: MikeShowSha

5:30 pm: Farenz

Ore 18:30: Cydonia

7.30 pm: Falconero

Ore 20:30: PlayerInside

22:00 – PlayStation event

See you on the Twitch channel of Everyeye.it, we remind you that thanks to the Subtembre initiative this month you can save on the subscription obtaining from a minimum of 20% and up to 30% discount, depending on the chosen subscription form. All channel subscribers will receive access to the exclusive Telegram group, emotes and all other upcoming surprises!