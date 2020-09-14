PS5 ‘Enigma’ and ‘Aurea’: code names of a Spanish retailer reveal the price?

After the assumptions on the price of PS5 that appeared on Mediaworld, another well-known large distribution chain is attracting the attention of the videogame community.

It is specifically about The English Court, among the main retailers active on the market Spanish. To intrigue gamers eager to learn the launch price of new Sony hardware is in particular a curious shot that is finding rapid spread on the net. The latter seems in fact to immortalize a screenshot of the internal database of the chain, which in its gaming sector carries an unusual wording.

As you can see at the bottom of this news, next to several Nintendo Switch bundles, the words “Consul Aurea” e “Console Enigma“. Proposals respectively a 499,90€ e 399,90€, the latter would coincide, as reported by the alleged insider, with the model of PlayStation 5 equipped with a player and with the model of PlayStation 5 designed for the digital market.

Obviously, it is not possible at the moment to verify the actual reliability of the shot or the information contained therein. Either way, the wait to find out PS5 price and launch date it could now be close to the end, with a reveal expected during the PlayStation 5 Showcase on Wednesday 16 September. The editorial staff, we remind you, will follow the event live on the Everyeye Twitch Channel: don’t miss it!