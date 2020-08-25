PS5 e Xbox Series X vincolate da PS4 e Xbox One? Report e rumor

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As is known, many of the most anticipated games coming in the coming months will find space both on current generation consoles and on future ones PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X.

Among the latter, by way of example, we can cite by way of example Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077 or the freshly announced Gotham Knights. A choice aimed at guaranteeing a soft transition between current and next gen, but which some observers are judging negatively. Recently, the Digital Foundry John Linneman made very clear statements on the subject, defining cross gen development as limiting and tiring.

Now, the theme returns to the center of the gaming debate following the words of Ryan McCaffrey, Executive Editor presso IGN.com. From the pages of his Twitter account, the latter regrets having believed allegations that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One would not limited performance PS5 and Xbox Series X. “Now I’ve talked to enough people. – writes – It may make sense for some games, but not for high budget AAA productions that lend themselves to system sellers“The well-known insider also spoke on the subject Shinobi602, who pointed out that “games will always be developed on the basis of the lowest common denominator“.

The choice to continue or not to support the current generation consoles is certainly not simple: what do you think, would you prefer a clear transition to PS5 and Xbox Series X or are you happy to be able to take advantage of the advantages deriving from a soft turn?