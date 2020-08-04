PS5: DualShock 4, headphones and other PS4 accessories, here are which will be compatible

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

He appeared on the surprise official PlayStation blog a new and interesting article regarding the compatibility of PS4 accessories produced by Sony or by third parties with SS5.

We start from a topic that has often attracted users' curiosity: the DualShock 4 it will be compatible with the next generation Sony console, but it can be used only and exclusively from the titles available on the current generation and this also applies to the pads produced under official license (Nacon, Razer, Astro and others). This choice was made by the Japanese company to ensure that developers can focus on the exclusive DualSense features and make sure that all players use the new controller. For what concerns the PlayStation Camera, whoever owns the accessory can request an adapter for free, but the ways in which to request it will be revealed later. Still on PS VR, i PlayStation Move they can also be used on PS5 without any problem.

Turning instead to official wireless headphones and, specifically, to the models Platinum is Gold, these will be perfectly compatible with PS5 but the application available on PS4 cannot be used. We finally talk about steering wheels, arcade stick and other special controllers, which should work without particular problems also on PlayStation 5 and not only on the titles of the current generation. In this case, however, no precise details are provided and it is likely that the same hardware manufacturers of this type will provide their users with the necessary information on the compatibility of their accessories with the Sony next-gen console.

Speaking of controllers, have you read any new information on the ergonomics and battery life of the PS5 DualSense?