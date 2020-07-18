PS5: DualSense shows itself live at the Summer Game Fest!

Share it:

After showing us a taste of the PS5 DualSense with a high resolution image, as promised Geoff Keighley offered us an in-depth look at the new next-generation controller from Sony during a new direct of the Summer Game Fest.

The famous conductor began by showing DualSense from all angles, to then illustrate in detail its distinctive features, such as the integrated microphone, thanks to which it is possible to communicate without using a headset, the haptic feedback, which allows you to perceive a variety of sensations during the game (such as the tiring gait of a car in the mud or the difference of moving on different surfaces) and adaptive triggers, which allow you to feel the tension of the actions (like when you stretch the string of a bow to shoot an arrow). All solutions that point to further increase the feeling of immersion in games. Among the titles that will support these functions there will be, among others, FIFA 21, Gran Turismo 7 and Astro's Playroom.

Just the latter game, which will be pre-loaded in each PS5, was the protagonist of the second part of the presentation, since it was played live with the aim of illustrating the potential of the DualSense described above.

What do you think of the PlayStation 5 DualSense? Do you like her "live" look? PS5, remember, is expected on the shelves by the Christmas holidays this year, but it is still without an official release date and even a price.