PS5 DualSense: no buttons on the back. Will it be compatible with the DS4 Back Button?

On the occasion of the last DualSense live demonstration, the journalist and presenter Geoff Keighley showed the back of the PS5 controller and confirmed, in doing so, the absence of additional buttons.

In addition to the back triggers, function keys, analogs and buttons that can be admired on the front of the DualSense, therefore, the new controller designed by Sony to accompany PlayStation 5 buyers during the next generation it will not have buttons on the back.

On the sidelines of the latest digital show by Summer Game FestKeighley also shared a comparison shot between DualSense and DualShock 4 to help us compare the design and size of the two Sony pads.

Both in the image in question and during the event, however, no further news emerged on a theme that has held a bench on social networks and sector portals in recent months, namely that of the possible compatibility of the PS4 Back Button with the DualSense of PS5. According to what Geoff Keighley and Sony show, the analogies between form factors of the PS4 and PS5 controllers, especially as regards the connectors placed in the lower part, could suggest a compatibility with the accessory launched in February of this year (here you can find our review of the PS4 Back Button). Without an official comment from Sony representatives, however, we cannot express ourselves definitively.

We therefore hope that the Japanese company will clarify the doubts raised by the PS4 user who has decided to buy the Back Button Attachment to equip your DualShock 4 with a convenient set of programmable buttons.