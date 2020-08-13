PS5: DualSense features are key to Sony, here's why

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In a recent interview, the CEO of Immersion, the company that created the technology that allows you to have haptic feedback in DualSense, stated Sony's willingness to focus heavily on controller functionality and other aspects that increase engagement in PlayStation 5 titles.

According to the words of Ramzi Haidamus, this decision of the Japanese giant would be due to the absence of a real leap forward as regards the technical sector between PS4 and PS5, since Sony is convinced that it has reached a level of audio-visual fidelity that is unlikely to be able to be overcome.

Here are the words of the CEO of Immersion:

"We believe that Sony has done an excellent job over the years in terms of audio. From that point of view, the experience has reached the highest level possible. In other words, it is difficult to do better. speech can be applied to the visual sector, since the graphics will be improved from PS4 to PS5, but there will not be such a marked difference. And it is precisely for this reason why we believe that Sony and other companies are starting to concentrate your focus on haptic feedback. It's a way to make the gaming experience even more immersive. "

In short, it seems that the company believes a lot in this technology and wants to do everything possible to make it a standard not only on the next generation Sony console but also on other platforms.

Speaking of the PS5 controller, did you know that Deathloop will also support the exclusive features of DualSense?