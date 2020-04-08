PS5 DualSense controller will have a battery with a long lifespan

Share it:

Knowing that the investment necessary to acquire a PS5 It will be quite large, as whenever new generation consoles appear on the market, it is normal for users to worry about the durability of the products.

So now that Sony has officially announced the new DualSense (the new controller for its console), many players have asked about the durability of the battery. And not so much for the hours it will last, but rather for the useful life it will have over the years. And Sony has launched a hopeful message: the life of the new controller will be really long.

Anyway, in their statements they have not made any comparison with the Dual Shock 4 of PS4. This is what he has said about it: "We also carefully considered ways to maintain a long-lasting battery for the DualSense rechargeable battery.". Statements made by Senior Vice President of Platform Planning and Management Hideaki Nishino on the PlayStation Blog.

In addition, it has also emphasized the fact that all this has been achieved without giving up very light weight. Now you only have to wait until you have more information about the battery, which, a priori, should also offer more hours of play than the Dual Shock 4. Although it also comes with new features that could cause more energy consumption.

On the other hand, today we have also known other advantages that this new remote will offer. For example, it has been confirmed that this will have a headphone jack despite its integrated microphone. An integrated micro that, in addition, must offer many new ways to play.

Something that has been confirmed by important developers such as Naughty Dog itself, which is always good news. Although at the moment it is still early to know in what imaginative ways it will be applied at a playable level.