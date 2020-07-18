PS5: DualSense compared to PS4's DualShock 4 in a comparative shot

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Thanks to the presentation of the PS5 DualSense conducted by Geoff Keighley we finally got to see the next generation controller live and get an even more precise idea of ​​its appearance.

Difficult, however, to estimate its size while it was in Keighley's hands. Luckily the journalist thought about this too, and during while the presentation was still in progress he posted on Twitter a high resolution shot that shows the PS5 DualSense and DualShock 4 side by side. We can thus note that the newcomer is more voluminous than the controller that preceded him, an increase in size that allowed Sony to mount a wider and certainly more comfortable track pad to use.

You can also take a look at the comparison by heading to the bottom of this news. What do you think of the PS5 DualSense? Would you have preferred a smaller controller? In any case, a complete evaluation cannot be separated from a direct test: only by holding it can we get an idea of ​​ergonomics and usability. Unfortunately we will have to continue to be patient: PlayStation 5 will arrive on the shelves in time for the Christmas holidays, but it is still without a precise release date. It will be Sony's duty to notify us of the opening of the PS5 pre-orders.