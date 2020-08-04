PS5: DualSense and accessories in Sony's new 360 degree videos

Share it:

The curators of PlayStation.com update the section of the portal dedicated to PS5 to add 360-degree animations dedicated to the DualSense controller and to the main accessories of the Sony nextgen console.

The sections updated by the Japanese tech giant add 360 degree videos of the DualSense Wireless ControllerWireless Headphones with Microphone PULSE 3D, of the Media remote control and of HD camera PlayStation 5.

Thanks to these animations, the managers of the official PlayStation site give way to the most curious to observe from all angles the pad of the next generation Sony console and the different peripherals that will accompany its release on the market at late 2020. At the bottom of the news you will find the link to the PlayStation.com site, with the tabs where you can admire these 360-degree videos.

The update of the portal indirectly contributes to strengthening the corridor rumors about the arrival of important news related to PS5, such as the opening for pre-orders, the marketing date or even the price. In recent days, for example, a dubious leak on the price of PS5 and accessories from the French shop in Carrefour has caused particular clamor. The indiscretions collected by Bloomberg on the arrival in August of an unspecified announcement on PS5 after the State of Play are decidedly more reliable.