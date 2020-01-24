PS5: Does Thrustmaster reveal the date of the presentation event?

Share it:

Players around the world are increasingly eager to find out the day and time when the look of PlayStation 5 and his DualShock 5. According to some fans, the date was inadvertently revealed Thrustmaster, the famous manufacturer of peripherals for PC and consoles.

The company's official social channels have recently been updated with a particular post that shows the image of what should be next pedals complete with an announcement date, or the next February 13, 2020. Since among the numerous leaks regarding the launch titles of PlayStation 5 there are those who speak of the arrival of Gran Turismo 7, many have associated the photo of the pedal with the next Poliphony Digital title. To make the association between the shooting and the announcement of PS5 even more credible and the recent arrival on the market of the Eswap Pro, a modular controller for PlayStation 4 created by Thrustmaster.

Waiting to find out if it is really the presentation date of the next generation console, we remind you that Sony has published a mysterious teaser in the last few hours sparking the curiosity of all its followers on Twitter, convinced also in this case that it has to do with do with PS5.