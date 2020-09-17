PS5 does not stop PS4: for Jim Ryan the console will still have a long life

Following the announcement of the price and launch date of PlayStation 5, Sony has had the opportunity to express itself on many issues, including the future of the current flagship.

In discussion with The Wahington Post, Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment said he still expects a long life for the PlayStation 4. Specifically, the executive’s estimates have stood at a maximum of four years, also and above all in consideration of the huge installed base on which the hardware can count. During its life cycle, in fact, PlayStation 4 has achieved a great commercial success.

“La community PlayStation 4 – said Jim Ryan – it will continue to be incredibly important for us for about three or four years. Many will move to PlayStation 5, which is what we hope if we do our job well, but tens of millions will still remain on PlayStation 4“.

On this front, we can remember that the arrival of Horizon: Forbidden West has also been confirmed on PlayStation 4: players who do not immediately switch to the next gen will therefore have the opportunity to take advantage of the sequel to the popular game by Guerrilla Games. During the PS5 event, Insomniac made it possible to draw a lot of new information about Spider Man: Miles Morales: our Giuseppe Arace talks about it.