PS5 disappears from Amazon searches … what’s going on?

Many are reporting the apparent to us disappearance of PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition from the Amazon Italy databases, trying to search for the two terms in fact no valid results are returned. What is happening?

We actually checked the reports and typing PlayStation 5 we only get search results related to accessories like the DualSense or the HD Camera while there is no trace of the two consoles. The products, however, are still available via direct links with PlayStation 5 sold for 499.99 euros and PS5 Digital for 399.99 euros, even if at the moment both are completely sold-out.

Amazon may therefore have decided not to show the product in user searches, since it is not possible in any way to pre-order the PlayStation 5, a momentary technical problem to be evaluated which excluded the two pages in question from the search results. Surely the situation will return to normal in a short time, Sony is also expected to supply retailers with new units so as to allow everyone to reopen pre-orders after the chaos generated last week, with rapid sold-outs recorded everywhere.