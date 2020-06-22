PS5: Digital Foundry predicts the difference in price between the two versions

Share it:

As you well know by now, PlayStation 5 will come on the market within the year in two different versions: the one with optical reader and the exclusively digital one. Although the price of the two consoles is still unknown, Digital Foundry he tried to imagine how big the difference between these editions could be.

Tech experts have in fact thought about the technical characteristics of the two versions of PlayStation 5 to understand what the price difference could be that distinguishes them and which, in many cases, could make a difference for users at the time of purchase. According to Digital Foundry, the all digital version of PS5 will cost around $ 50 less than the model equipped with a disc player. The figure designed by the portal is based on various factors and not only on the cost of a UHD Blu-Ray player, the cost of which for Sony should be around $ 20, but also on the benefits that the company would derive from the moment when users will necessarily have to shop on the PlayStation Store.

This is obviously speculation and it is difficult at the moment to have certainties on the subject. To find out more, we will have to wait for a possible announcement by Sony on the launch price of PlayStation 5, which will hardly arrive before the end of summer.

