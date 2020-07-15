PS5 Digital for $ 399? An old Target leak re-emerges, but it is false

Share it:

On the alleged day that should see the announcement of the price and release date of PS5, a "old"leak from the American Target chain that seems to have unveiled the price of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. Or not? Let's clarify.

A screenshot dated June 13 of the PS5 Digital Edition product page from the Target site is circulating in these hours, a site that reports a price of $ 399 for the version of the console without Blu-Ray player. What's wrong? The capacity of the SSD, indicated in 2TB, a component that alone would justify a much higher price than the $ 399 cited.

In reality, as mentioned, the image is dated and dates back to the minutes immediately following the presentation of PS5 in June, later Jim Ryan clarified how the only differences between PS5 and PlayStation 5 Digital will lie in the presence and absence of the Blu-Ray player while the other features will remain unchanged, among these also the capacity of the hard disk.

For the moment, however, everything is silent, according to rumors Sony should announce PS5's release date and price tonight, we are awaiting clarification, while Amazon Australia has also opened the pre-order page of PlayStation 5.