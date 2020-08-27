PS5 Digital 2TB at very high price from German dealer: page removed

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Rather surprisingly, in the last few hours, the US portal of PlayStation has opened the pre-registrations for pre-orders of PS5, confirming that the stocks of consoles available will be limited.

While waiting for updates regarding the European territory, a rather unusual page has temporarily appeared in the database. In the databases of the German dealer otto.de in fact one was reported PlayStation 5 Digital Edition with memory of 2 TB, with an introductory price corresponding to 974,79 euro. In a short time, the page was removed and at the time of writing it is no longer reachable.

At the moment, the price of PlayStation 5, as known, has not yet been formalized, as well as no confirmations have arrived for a 2 TB version for the version only digital of the next gen console. More than a leak, in this case it seems possible to speak of a simple one error by the dealer. There are in fact many retailers who have active pages dedicated to PS5 showing information and prices from nature placeholder. In the absence of official information, however, it is not surprising that the sighting quickly attracted the attention of several observers.

Pending news, we remind you that PlayStation is one of the publishers confirmed at the Opening Night Live on Thursday 27 August, like Xbox Game Studios.