PS5: details on hardware features and backwards compatibility from the Sony official website

In the last few hours, the official Japanese-language site of Sony Interactive Entertainment has been updated with numerous details on technical features and on the backward compatibility of the highly anticipated PlayStation 5.

Here are the hardware features of the console that can be read on the website:

Presence of a customized and extremely fast SSD

Custom AMD chip

CPU: x86-64-AMD Ryzen "Zen2" with 8 cores / 16 threads

GPU: AMD Radeon RDNA (Radeon DNA)

Presence of a unit dedicated to 3D audio processing

Video output capable of handling 8K resolution images

Backwards compatibility with the entire PlayStation 4 catalog

Support for Ultra HD Blu-ray, whose maximum capacity is 100GB

Compatible with PlayStation VR

Nothing new under the sun for what concerns the next generation controller, whose name has not yet been made official although many call it DualShock 5. The pad will have mechanical triggers able to make more or less resistance based on what is happening on the screen and haptic feedback, which should improve what the DualShock 4's vibration system is.

It should be noted that the presence of support for8K it does not in any way imply that the titles arriving on PlayStation 5 will be able to shoot at this resolution and it is very likely that it is a feature dedicated exclusively to films and videos. Let's not forget that managing any video game at an 8K resolution would require incredibly powerful hardware and it is almost impossible that the next generation Sony and Microsoft machines can go that far.

Waiting to find out more details on the console's potential and, why not, learn more about the promising SSD, we remind you that on the official Sony website it is possible to subscribe to the newsletter to find out the next news on PlayStation 5. Unfortunately there is no information on that which will be the console presentation event and the latest leaks claim that the opening of the PS5 pre-orders will take place next March: will this be the month in which we will witness the console's reveal?