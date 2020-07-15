PS5: despite the increase in production, there may be inventory problems

Share it:

Bloomberg and Nikkei have released a report confirming the substantial increase in PlayStation 5 production, with Sony intending to produce at least nine or ten million consoles by the end of 2020. This, however, does not mean the absolute resolution of problems related to supplies and supplies.

As Bloomberg points out in fact despite the increase in Sony production it may fail to guarantee continuous and regular distribution to retailers in time for the Christmas season, due to problems with international shipments obviously due to the Coronavirus emergency, which could slow down the distribution chain's activities to wholesalers and subsequently to shopkeepers.

Apparently DualSense production has also been increased, initially there was talk of ten million pieces but this number has grown in line with the production boost of the console. Mass production of PS5 began in June, Sony expects to have five million units available by the end of September and another five million in October, for a total of ten million units ready for launch and the period immediately following. PS5 is expected for Christmas 2020, release date and price of the new console are not yet known.