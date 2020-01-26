PS5: design and boot screen leaked from an alleged video leak

Share it:

There seems to be no peace for the next generation Sony console, still at the center of rumors and alleged leaks: the last of these, in particular, has made its way onto the Twitter pages.

An active user on the famous social network with the account "Sm1le"has in fact published a short video, through which it shares alleged advances regarding PlayStation 5. As you can see directly at the bottom, the chirping, also relaunched by the well-known insider Tidux, offers a glimpse of what could be the design definitive PS5. The console is shown turned on, but the attention is focused on the screen, on which is shown, complete with audio, what could be the home screen of the new gaming platform.

As usual, we remember that we are talking about an alleged indiscretion, which can be qualified as rumor and devoid of any type of official. It is therefore important to remember to interpret this type of information with due caution, as it is potentially incorrect. With the beginning of the new year, moreover, the corridor rumors related to next gen, including patents relating to possible new PS5 party features and, above all, frequent references to the fateful date on which Sony Interactive Entertainment will finally hold the official reveal of PS5, paving the way for the next generation PlayStation.