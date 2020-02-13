PS5 design: alleged leak from the official PlayStation Japan website

Share it:

The corridor rumors and the indiscretions about what could be the never end PlayStation 5 design. While Microsoft has chosen the stage of the Game Awards 2019, Sony has not yet raised the curtain behind which its new hardware is hiding.

Consequently, the gaming community is currently awaiting any clues and signals that may offer indications on the matter. So one has quickly spread reporting appeared on Reddit. The alleged sighting of a particular detail on the official website of PlayStation Japan.

As you can verify directly at the bottom of this news, in fact, the source reports how it is on the portal temporarily an icon appeared related to PlayStation 5, which went alongside those dedicated to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation VR. Particularly interesting was the similarity between the design proposed by this mysterious image and the shots that in the past few months have had the PS5 Dev Kit. The icon, again according to what reported on Redditwould have been removed.

However, as usual, we invite you to remember that we are talking about unofficial information: the image, as already happened recently with an alleged video of the PS5 boot screen, it may have been artfully made and then reveal yourself false. To find out what the next-gen console will actually look like, all that remains is to wait patiently for news directly from Sony: the plans for the presentation of PS5 have not yet been announced by the gaming giant.