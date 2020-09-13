PS5, date and price: here we are! event announced for Wednesday 16 September

Awaited, requested and coveted by gamers, finally comes the announcement by the Sony leaders of a new streaming appointment entirely dedicated to the next generation of consoles.

In fact, as you can verify below, the videogame giant invites us to tune in for news during the coming week. Specifically, the appointment is set for Wednesday 16 September, all ore 22:00 Italian time … obviously we will follow him live on the Twitch channel of Everyeye.it! The timetable is therefore far from prohibitive for the European and Italian public in particular.

It is official that the great protagonist will be PlayStation 5. The teaser of the event, viewable in the Tweet posted, and the name of the show, baptized “PlayStation 5 Showcase“, they leave no doubt about it. The duration of the live broadcast will be equal to 40 minutes, we therefore expect a substantial presentation with a next-gen theme. Among the confirmed contents, the possibility of taking a new look at giochi First e Third Party arriving on PS5 at launch and beyond!

The hope is therefore that of being able to have definitive confirmations on the debut line-up of the console during the PlayStation 5 Showcase. At this point it also seems legitimate to hypothesize that Sony is ready to reveal the launch date and price of PS5, not yet formalized by the videogame giant: on this front, however, no definitive confirmation at the moment. Obviously, the editorial team will follow the event live on Everyeye’s Twitch Channel: don’t miss it!