PS5 could mount a Samsung 980 QVO NVMe high speed SSD

While Sony continues to maintain absolute confidentiality regarding the appearance, release date, price and internal components of PlayStation 5journalists and insiders from all over the world continue to make assumptions about it based on patents and rumors.

Among these are also the kids of Let's Go Digital, some of the most authoritative voices in the sector, who have made some assumptions about the SSD that could be mounted under the hood of the PS5. For some time there has been rumors of a possible collaboration between Samsung and Sony, a hypothesis that seems to be the most accredited at the moment. But exactly what will be the SSD model that will be used?

Let's Go Digital has noticed that Samsung has recently filed three brands, one by one SSD 980 PRO NVMe, another for a SSD 980 EVO NVMe and the last for theSSD 980 QVO, all with support for PCIe 4.0. The first, presented at CES 2020, is capable of reaching a sequential reading speed of 7 GB / s, and is also the most expensive of the lot, therefore it would not seem suitable for the mass market.

The other two disks have not enjoyed a presentation at CES 2020. Based on the information in its possession, for the 980 PRO LEt's Go Digital it assumes a reading speed between 5.5 and 6 GB / s (a value twice the older PCIe 3.0 drivers), perfect for a mid-range SSD. Difficult instead to estimate the reading speed of the 980 QVO, what it will probably be the cheapest model of the lot, although in all probability it will be less than that of the 980 PRO. Furthermore, this SSD could be characterized by a more substantial degradation and loss of speed compared to the other two.

Having said that, we can get to connection with PS5. To begin with, the debut period of the PCIe 4.0 interface roughly coincides with the launch of the new generation consoles, and the name of Samsung has been associated with that of PlayStation 5 many times already. In addition to the aforementioned brands, the South Korean company has filed another one, called Unstoppable Speed, which according to Let's Go Digital would work perfectly as a catchphrase for a console's promotional campaign. Furthermore, the non-presentation of the 980 EVO and 980 QVO at CES 2020 in January could be an indicator of Samsung's willingness to launch these two SSDs at the end of the year, exactly when PlayStation 5 is made available. Between the two, in any case, the 980 QVO (the cheapest) would seem to be the most suitable to be mounted on the new console, given the need to keep costs down. Even PlayStation 4, for example, has an inexpensive solution (an HGST HDD), to keep the price competitive.

Let's Go Digital concludes his reasoning by stating: "It is safe to assume that if PlayStation 5 is equipped with a Samsung SSD NVMe, it will be a QVO model". Will it really be like this? We will find out only when the console is officially presented: according to some rumors, the reveal of PS5 could take place during the month of February.