PS5 comes out together with Xbox Series X and S? The date of AC Valhalla in France suggests this

While Sony continues to keep us on our toes, all kinds of clues and speculations about the launch date of PlayStation 5 are flooding the net. In the midst of such a vast sea we have decided to bring you the most relevant, in order to leave the case assessments.

A new potential clue comes directly from the transalpine country. As you can see in the screenshots attached at the bottom of this news, Amazon France has included in its price lists PS5 versions of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with release date set for November 10th. Could this be the day the console will hit the shelves? Or, quite simply, was it a mistake?

November 10, we recall, also represents the debut date of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, as well as the respective edition of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The hypothesis of a simultaneous launch of all next-gen consoles appears suggestive, but also unlikely. Among other things, just yesterday Amazon Japan suggested November 20th as the PS5 release day. We’ll see: we probably won’t have to wait much longer, since Sony’s announcement doesn’t seem to be long, at least judging by the persistent rumors on the net.

Speaking of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft’s Viking action RPG will hit shelves November 10 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, xbox Series X, PC and Google Stadia.